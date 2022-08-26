Cristiano Ronaldo Offered to Napoli By Agent Jorge Mendes: Report

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is trying hard to get out of Manchester United this transfer window. In the latest development, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has now approached Napoli over a potential transfer move this summer according to Sky Sports. Several reports suggested that Ronaldo wants to play in the UEFA Champions League, however, United failed to qualify for the mega European club tournament after finishing sixth in Premier League last season.

The report in Sky Sports suggested that Mendes has offered Ronaldo to Napoli and is trying to get the deal done as he put another option on the table United to buy their Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen as a replacement for five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Ronaldo has already played in Serie A for Juventus where he enjoyed personal success but failed to guide the Bianconeri to Champions League glory during his three-year stint.

Several European clubs including Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea have already rejected Mendes’ offers according to several reports.

Ronaldo was put on the bench in Manchester United’s last match against Liverpool. The prolific striker came on the field when United were already ahead in the game which depicted that the Red Devils didn’t miss him much on the field.

However, Erik ten Hag insisted that Ronaldo still has a future at United after the Portugal star suffered the embarrassment of being dropped for his side’s rousing 2-1 win against Liverpool.

Ten Hag is adamant Ronaldo has a part to play in his plans.

“I think he can. In his whole career, he did it under several managers, in several styles and systems. He always performed so why can’t he do this? His age is not an issue," MAN UTD manager said after the Liverpool game.

In Ronaldo’s absence, United’s defiant attitude against Liverpool provided the template for the Ten Hag era.

New signing Casemiro, recruited from Real Madrid, epitomises that spirit and Ten Hag wants to see the same from Ronaldo.

“We were talking about leadership, today we had leadership on the pitch, he is one as well," Ten Hag said of Casemiro.

“Ronaldo has it, so you need some and it is like guidance for young players who didn’t achieve the trophies," he added.

