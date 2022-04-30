Cristiano Ronaldo Posts Picture With Baby Girl

Manchester United and Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo uploaded an image on his social media account of him holding his newborn daughter.

The black and white picture captioned “Forever Love" lit up multiple faces on the internet after the striker announced that one baby of the twins his partner Georgina Rodriguez and himself were expecting was born dead.

After the traumatic news, Ronaldo and his partner issued a joint statement suggesting that the birth of their infant daughter gave them the strength to go on and stay strong.

Ronaldo, a father of five, now has two biological daughters with his current partner Rodriguez.

Ronaldo regularly shares pictures and videos of his family members and himself on the internet.

Ronaldo’s eldest son Cristiano Junior has been earning his name as he progresses through the ranks at the Manchester United youth academy.

While Ronaldo also has twins Eva and Mateo born in 2017 through means of surrogacy. And Alana Martina, Ronaldo and Georgina’s first child together was born in 2017 as well.

The greatest goalscorer of all time helped United salvage a point midweek against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea. Ronaldo bought down a long ball with his first touch before lashing a powerful spot that beat the hapless keeper en route to finding the back of the net.

Ronaldo also scored United’s only goal in a losing cause against Arsenal, as the gunners took home a 3-1 win at the Emirates. It was the striker’s 100th goal in the Premier League. Yet another accolade for the man from Madeira.

Ronaldo has 17 goals, joint second with Tottenham Hotspurs’ Heung- Min Son, in this Premier League campaign trailing only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Manchester United take on Brentford in their final home game of this year’s Premier League on Tuesday and will hope to bag all three points.

United then travel to Brighton to play Graham Potter’s electric side before closing out their season in London against Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.

