Cristiano Ronaldo Releases Statement After Parting Ways With Manchester United

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to part ways with Manchester United as both parties ended their partnership by mutual agreement with immediate effect. Ronaldo, who made a comeback to Old Trafford last year, had a tough start to the season as his tussle with manager Erik Ten Hag became the talk of the town. The duo didn’t get along well as Ronaldo himself revealed in a recent interview where he also lashed out at the club owners and his former teammates who criticised him for his form and on-field behaviour.

The 37-year-old also released a statement which read: “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.

Advertisement

“I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."

FIFA World Cup 2022 — Full Coverage | Points Table | Schedule | Results | Golden Boot

United said last week that it had initiated appropriate steps in response to his comments, with the cancellation of his contract widely expected.

Advertisement

The Portugal forward appeared to be on his way out of Old Trafford following a recent television interview in which he said he felt “betrayed" by the club and had no respect for new manager Erik ten Hag.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Manchester United by Mutual Agreement With Immediate Effect

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," said a United statement.

Advertisement

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch," the club stated.

Ronaldo returned to club with the best of reception as the fans welcomed him with ‘Viva Ronaldo’ chants at Old Trafford in the game against Newcastle United last season. The prolific forward netted two goals on his debut and ended up as the club leading goal-scorer of the season with 24.

Read all the Latest Sports News here