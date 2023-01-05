Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Miss Al Nassr’s Home Game Against Al Ta’ee on January 5?

Al Nassr introduced Cristiano Ronaldo to their fans amid much pomp and splendour on Tuesday. The Saudi Arabian club held a grand event at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh to present their high-profile signing against a backdrop of fireworks.

Al Nassr, which competes in the Roshn Saudi League, is scheduled to take on Al Ta’ee on January 5. Ahead of this match, there is tremendous excitement among the fans over Ronaldo’s debut for the club.

However, the latest reports suggest that the five-time Ballon D’Or winner may not feature in Al Nassr’s home game against Al Ta’ee on Thursday. England’s Football Association has imposed a two-match ban on Ronaldo for smashing an Everton fan’s phone. The incident occurred at the end of a Premier League match in April 2022. The 37-year-old was also fined £150,000 for his transgression.

Section 12.1 of FIFA’s Regulation on the Status and Transfer of Players states that “any disciplinary sanction of up to four matches or up to three months that has been imposed on a player by the former association but not yet (entirely) served by the time of the transfer shall be enforced by the new association at which the player has been registered in order for the sanction to be served at the domestic level. When issuing the ITC, the former association shall notify the new association via TMS of any such disciplinary sanction that has yet to be (entirely) served."

It remains to be seen if Al Nassr will comply with FIFA’s regulations. Ronaldo on his part is very eager to start a new chapter with his new club. The Portuguese said that he was looking forward to his debut for Al Nassr during his last press conference. The former Manchester United forward has even completed his medical evaluation upon his arrival at Al Nassr.

Ronaldo recently completed a shock move to Al Nassr, which could reportedly earn him up to $200 million. This deal ties Ronaldo to the Saudi Arabian side until June 2025 and makes him the highest-paid footballer in the world.

