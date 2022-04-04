Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Heart-warming Photograph With His Girlfriend Georgina and Kids

Cristiano Ronaldo is spending some quality time with his family. Cristiano, who is known to be a doting family man, tweeted an adorable picture with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his four children and captioned the click: “Family is everything."

In the picture, Ronaldo, Georgina and his four kids can be seen sitting in a park and enjoying each other’s company. Georgina sported a pink hoodie and matching joggers. Cristiano opted for a casual look for the day as he wore a light blue jacket with a pair of black joggers.

Ronaldo and Georgina have a daughter together. Their daughter, Alana Martina, was born in 2017. Ronaldo is also a parent to two sons and a daughter.

The Manchester United star player and his partner Georgina Rodriguez had announced in October last year that they are expecting twins. In a heart-warming Instagram post, Ronaldo wrote, “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you."

Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez, is a model, dancer and influencer. She has a formidable social media presence with over 35 million followers on Instagram. She recently starred in a six-part Netflix documentary, ‘I Am Georgina’, which is about her life with Cristiano.

Cristiano, meanwhile, did not play the Manchester United’s Premier League match against Leicester City on Saturday. The Portuguese star was suffering from flu-like symptoms and, therefore, missed the first game of the month. “Unfortunately, he had some flu-like symptoms, which he showed yesterday," confirmed the interim manager of Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick, as per the official site of Manchester United. In the absence of Ronaldo, a lackluster Manchester United managed an unconvincing 1-1 Premier League draw with Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

