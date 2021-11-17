Cristiano Ronaldo Shifts Focus to Manchester United After International Break With Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has promised the Portugal fans to return to the country soon as he shifted his focus to Manchester United and returns to the UK after the international break. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner didn’t have the best of time during the international break as Portugal failed to secure the 2022 FIFA World Cup spot through the qualifiers after suffering a 1-2 defeat to Serbia. The 2016 EURO champions will now play in the qualifying round of the tournament to earn their place in the mega event.

Ronaldo, on Tuesday, posted a photo on Instagram with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, and wrote a heartfelt note for Portugal fans and promised them that he will return soon to the country.

Advertisement

“No matter how far the world we travel, it is always in Portugal that my family and I feel at home. The fantastic climate, the wonderful food, the affection of the Portuguese people, it is always a pleasure to return to my country. It’s time to go back to Manchester and focus completely on our goals, but we’ll be back soon. See you now, Portugal!," Ronaldo posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in the 90th minute as Serbia stunned Portugal with a 2-1 win to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar, and leave Ronaldo in danger of missing out on the tournament after four straight appearances.

Ronaldo also missed the chance to net his 800th career goal against Serbia.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo will now return to Manchester United to fight for the titles with the Premier League giants who are also going through a tough period in the past couple of months.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United suffered massive defeats to Liverpool (0-5) and Manchester City (0-2) in the past month and now the chances of the Premier League title has slipped for them.

Advertisement

The pressure is mounting on Solskjaer to put the campaign on track as United invested a lot of money in the summer transfer window to sign stars like Ronaldo from Juventus, Raphael Varane from Real Madrid and Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian manager’s job is in danger as several reports are linking former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to Old Trafford as he has worked in the past with Ronaldo.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.