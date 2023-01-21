Cristiano Ronaldo Struggling to Find Personal Chef Despite Offering 4.5 Lakh a Month

Cristiano Ronaldo has grabbed the headlines since his shock moves to the Saudi Pro League in December 2022. Ronaldo still has plenty to offer and is possibly aiming to play for a few more years. However, it seems that Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are preparing for life after football. Now a recent report by MailOnline suggests that the 37-year-old is having difficulty in finding a personal chef for his retirement home in Portugal.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is looking for a chef who can cook both Portuguese foods, as well as international delicacies like sushi in his new mansion. Reportedly, Ronaldo is willing to pay as much as £ 4,500 per month (4.5 lakh approx.) to the hired chef. However, Ronaldo has been unable to find a suitable candidate for the job despite offering a hefty salary.

Dubbed as his ‘forever home’, Cristiano Ronaldo is building a grand mansion worth £17 million in Quinta da Marinha in Portugal.

The mansion, due to be finished in June, will be Ronaldo’s main family residence once he hangs up his boots, reported MailOnline.

Cristiano Ronaldo was last seen in the blockbuster friendly match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain. Ronaldo captained the Saudi All-Star XI which was made up of players from Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal. Moreover, this match was possibly the last meeting of Lionel Messi and Ronaldo as both are on the wrong side of 30s. The match itself was a goal fest. Ronaldo even rolled back the years as he scored two goals. But PSG ultimately won the high-scoring affair 5-4. Although, the former Manchester United forward couldn’t propel his team to victory, he will take heart from his performance as he prepares to make his first competitive appearance for Al Nassr on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently completed a high-profile move to Al-Nassr in a deal worth $200 million. This historic deal will see him play for the Saudi Arabian side until June 2025.

The Portuguese star is aiming to start afresh after his fallout with Manchester United and a disastrous FIFA World Cup campaign. The latest chapter of Ronaldo’s illustrious career comes weeks after Portugal’s quarterfinal exit at the World Cup in Qatar, where Lionel Messi’s Argentina finished as the eventual champions.

