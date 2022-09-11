'Cristiano Ronaldo, The Best in The World,' Says Manchester United New Signing Antony

Manchester United new summer signing Antony looks forward to learn from Cristiano Ronaldo and credited the Portuguese star as the best in the world.

The Brazilian winger joined United at the end of this year’s summer transfer window and made an instant impact on his debut match by scoring the team’s first goal in their 3-1 win over Arsenal last week. He was United’s sixth signing of the summer.

While, expressing his views exclusively on Manchester United’s official website, Antony said that there is immense talent in the squad and revealed about his admiration for Ronaldo. He said that he was able to learn a lot from him in a short period of time and said that he has an extraordinary mind.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

“I’ve come to help my team-mates. Regardless of age, there’s immense talent in all the players."

“Words can’t describe Cristiano, the best in the world. In just a few days, I’ve learnt a lot from him. He has an extraordinary mind and, whenever I talk to him, I take a lot from it."

The Brazilian winger said that the future is bright for the team as they have a very strong attack which can help them dominate over other teams.

“I’m sure that we have a strong attack and it’s very promising for the future," said Antony.

The 22-year-old also stated that he would continue to do his skills and entertain the spectators as he has been doing that since childhood.

“I’ve always done this," he said, in reference to his skills and tricks. “Not just here, but for all the teams I’ve played for.

“I’ve been doing it ever since I was a child. I’ve always done it - it’s one of my characteristics.

Advertisement

“I am adapting and getting used to things here already. Entertaining is something I’ve always liked and I’ll continue doing it."

Antony was earlier associated with famous club Ajax Amsterdam and now looks forward to continue his goal-scoring run in the United as well. His fans, however, would need to wait a little more to see him in action as Manchester United’s game at Crystal Palace on Sunday had to be postponed owing to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The Europa League match between United and Sheriff of Moldova is now scheduled for Thursday (September 15).

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here