Cristiano Ronaldo to Sell His Luxurious Property in Manchester for Rs 55 Crore

Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo has already folded up his career in Europe. Now, he has reportedly decided to sell his luxurious property in Manchester, the city which has witnessed numerous memorable achievements in his illustrious career. Ronaldo has set the price tag of nearly £5.5m (roughly Rs 55.7 crore) for the mansion, which is located in the Alderley Edge region- a leafy Cheshire village on the outskirts of Manchester. The property has been built on 23 acres of land and virtually has everything, from an indoor swimming pool to a giant personal movie theatre. Referring to the eye-catchy decoration inside, real estate agent Jackson Stops, who has been given the responsibility to sell the mansion, labelled it “a masterpiece of modern design,".

Ronaldo shifted his base to Saudi Arabia in January this year after terminating his contract with Manchester United by mutual consent. His relationship with the Red Devils deteriorated after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, during a television interview with Piers Morgan, claimed that he was betrayed by manager Erik Ten Hag and other United officials.

Returning from the Qatar World Cup, Ronaldo joined Al Nassr, agreeing to a lucrative offer worth around 200 million Euros. He has signed a 2.5-year contract and will play in the Saudi Pro League until 2025. Following the deal, Ronaldo became the highest-paid footballer in the world.

Looking at his new life in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo, with his girlfriend Georgina Rodrigues and six children, has settled down in the gulf nation. According to Tatler, the family is currently residing at the Four Seasons in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. They have leased 17 suits in the two-story “Kingdom Suite," which has a number of lavish facilities with a stunning view of the city.

The property reportedly includes a massive living room, a private movie theatre, and luxurious bathrooms, they have leased 17 suites. Their monthly cost of living is estimated to be around £250,000 ($310,000).

Ronaldo looks to get accustomed to his new journey in the Saudi Pro League. The Al Nassr captain has already scored five goals and has recorded two assists during his 5 appearances. For his upcoming assignment in the league, Ronaldo will take the field against Damac on Saturday at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium.

