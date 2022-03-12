Cristiano Ronaldo 'Too Quick' for Dalot in Fun Game at Manchester United Training | WATCH

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his agility and fitness. The Portuguese maestro is among the best to play in one of the most competitive leagues – Premier League – in his late 30s. Ronaldo, on several occasions, has reiterated that he will retire from professional football only after he stops enjoying the game. And Manchester United’s latest video on their Instagram page is another example of how much CR7 enjoys playing and training with his team even at the age of 37.

“Too quick," the Red Devils captained the clip on the media sharing platform. They also used exhaling face and fire emojis in the post.

In the video, Ronaldo along with his Portuguese teammate Diogo Dalot could be seen playing ‘Snatch the Handkerchief’. The game is designed to quicken the reflexes of a human being and it is often used as an exercise by several teams for creating a bond between the players.

During one such session at Manchester United, Ronaldo won the game. Known as a fierce competitor, he was also seen mocking Dalot and challenging him for another round.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are set to take on Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League match on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo, who missed the Red Devils Manchester derby against Manchester City last week due to a hip issue, is expected to feature in this game. Dalot could also be fielded at the backline to form the defence alongside Raphaël Varane.

United were beaten 4-1 by Manchester City and will be desperate to for a win against Spurs. A victory in this game will also take United to the top four in the EPL table. They are currently sitting at the fifth spot with 47 points from 28 games. They are one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

