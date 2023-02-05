Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 38: Here's A Look At 38 Amazing Facts About The Portuguese Striker

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CRISTIANO RONALDO: Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers ever to grace the field, made his international debut in 2003. The forward has so far scored 118 goals for his country. Ronaldo started his career in club football with the Portuguese side Sporting CP. Ronaldo is currently playing for Saudi Arabia-based football club Al-Nassr FC. The five-time Ballon d’Or signed a high-profile contract in December last year to become a part of the Al-Nassr FC side.

The former Real Madrid striker was born on this day to Jose Dinis Aveiro and Maria Dolores dos Santos Viveiros da Aveiro in 1985 in Funchal, Madeira in Portugal.

As Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 38th birthday today, we take a look at some of his records and 38 amazing facts about his all-time highest goal scorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest-paid footballer in the history of the game after signing a lucrative contract with Al-Nassr FC The signing boosted Al-Nassr FC’s Instagram follower count from 853k to well above 10 million Ronaldo, with 141 goals to his name, is the all-time highest goal scorer in the Champions League Ronaldo also claims the top spot in the list for all-time Champions League appearances at 183 The Portuguese star has so far clinched three FIFA World Player of the Year awards He is also the highest goal scorer- 118- in international football The former Manchester United attacker is the only footballer to have scored in three Champions League finals He is also the most successful player in the history of the Champions League with five titles to his name Ronaldo, with 14 goals to his name, is the all-time leading goal scorer in the history of EURO Ronaldo became the first man to score goals in five different editions of the FIFA World Cup With eight goals to his name, Ronaldo is Portugal’s second-highest goal scorer in FIFA World Cup In terms of Ballon d’Or wins, Ronaldo is the second most successful player having lifted the trophy five times No other European footballer has more Ballon d’Or trophies than Ronaldo Ronaldo started his professional football career with Sporting CP He managed to find the back of the net four times for the Portuguese football club Ronaldo joined Manchester United in 2003 Ronaldo finished his first stint at Manchester United in 2009 after scoring 118 goals for the Red Devils Ronaldo is also Real Madrid’s greatest goal scorer with 450 strikes in his kitty In 2017, Ronaldo sold a replica of the 2013 Ballon d’Or trophy He is the only player in the history of football to have notched at least one goal in the finals of nine consecutive major competitions Ronaldo had joined Real Madrid from Manchester United for a then world record fee of £80 million in 2009 At the end of the 2015/16 season, Ronaldo became the only footballer to score 50 goals in six consecutive seasons He also has the most goals-18- in Madrid derby matches Ronaldo also emerged as the fastest footballer to bag 150, 200 and 300 La Liga goals Ronaldo has the most hat-tricks-34- in La Liga Ronaldo reunited with Manchester United in August 2021 A galaxy has been named CR7 after Ronaldo He is one of just three footballers to score in every minute of a match It is believed that Cristiano Ronaldo was named after former United States president Ronald Reagan Ronaldo does not have any tattoos as he donates blood on a regular basis Ronaldo has his own museum in his home city of Funchal in Madeira, Portugal With 107 million followers, he is the most followed athlete on Twitter Ronaldo remains to be the most followed person on Instagram- 543 million He is also the most followed athlete on Facebook- 161 million Ronaldo managed to claim the first-ever Puskas Award in the 2008-09 season Ronaldo also has the most international caps- 196- among the active footballers Ronaldo launched his own brand CR7 in 2013 Ronaldo is just the fourth footballer to have a statue at Madame Tussauds in London

