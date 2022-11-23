Cristiano Ronaldo Unveils Watch Featuring his Iconic Goal Against Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed a luxury watch design, portraying the famous header he scored against Manchester United while playing for his former club Real Madrid. Ronaldo brought out the brand new watch on the day his second spell at Manchester United came to an end. The Portuguese striker left the Premier League club by “mutual agreement" on Tuesday.

“I’m excited to announce my partnership with Jacob & Co, one of the leading watch brands in the world. Today, we reveal our first watch collection that I co-designed with my dear friend Jacob Arabo," Ronaldo wrote in the caption.

Coming back to on-field developments, Ronaldo is now all set to kick off Portugal’s FIFA World Cup campaign with a match against Ghana on Thursday. In the club football circuit, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner occupied the central point of attraction after his contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent on Tuesday.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch," a statement issued by Manchester United read.

Ronaldo’s relationship with the Red Devils got topsy-turvy after he made some sensational allegations against the club during an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old claimed that he was being forced out by the club and he feels betrayed by Manchester United’s behaviour. Ronaldo lashed out at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo had reunited with Manchester United ahead of the 2021-22 season. In his second stint, Ronaldo scored 27 goals after playing 54 matches. Ronaldo found the back of the net 118 times in his first spell at Manchester United. He also guided Manchester United to 10 titles during his first stint. Moreover, he is the only Manchester United player to score 30-plus goals in a season in the history of Premier League.

