Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: All You Need to Know about PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI Match

Innumerable fans and followers of football are set to witness a titanic clash as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the two modern greats of the game, will face each other in a friendly match on Thursday. The action-packed encounter between Paris Saint-Germain and a Saudi All Star XI will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Footballers from Al-Nassr FC and Al Hilal SFC will feature in the Saudi All Star XI squad. It is now being reported that Ronaldo will also handle the leadership duties of the Saudi All Star XI. The high-profile battle will mark the former Manchester United footballer’s maiden appearance for Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi had last faced each other back in December 2020. The Portuguese star had emerged victorious in that contest after Juventus defeated Barcelona in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently became one of the highest paid footballers in the history of the game after he signed a contract with Al-Nassr. Ronaldo signed a lucrative contract till the summer of 2025 and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will now reportedly be earning $75 million per year.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, returned to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) training earlier in January after finishing his World Cup campaign. The 35-year-old had recorded seven goals and three assists to earn the second World Cup title for Argentina.

Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup 2022 turned out to be a disappointing outing for Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Real Madrid striker could only manage to score one goal in Qatar this time. The 37-year-old had scored his solitary goal of the tournament in Portugal’s opening fixture against Ghana.

As Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to face off for the first time since December 2020, it is time to check all the details about the enticing fixture.

Date

The match between Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi All Star XI is slated to be played on January 19.

Venue

The game will take place at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Time

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Saudi All Star XI friendly match is scheduled for 10:30 pm IST kick-off.

Live Telecast and Live Streaming

The match between Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi All Star XI will not be televised in India. The match can be streamed live on the PSG TV.

