Cristiano Ronaldo's Heartwarming Gesture for Little Kid - Hugs & Takes Him to Team Bus | Watch

A heartwarming video of a kid rushing to meet Cristiano Ronaldo has surfaced on the internet. What caught more attention was Ronaldo’s reaction. The star Manchester United player greeted the little boy with a warm hug and took him onto the team bus to meet the other players.

ALSO READ: World Wrestling Championships 2022: Bajrang Punia Claims Bronze

The clip of the same was shared on Twitter by a fan account, ‘The CR7 Timeline’. He captioned the video as, “Cristiano Ronaldo hugs a little boy and takes him into the Manchester United team bus to meet the other players.

What a man. ❤"

Advertisement

Here’s a look at the video:

The Portugal star was recently in Moldova as Manchester United faced FC Sheriff in Europa League’s second group match. The video was captured before the match when United team bus was leaving Moldova’s capital city Chisinau. Ronaldo was seen moving towards the bus when a little boy wearing Ronaldo’s number 7 jersey dashed past security to meet the legendary footballer.

As the little boy ran towards Ronaldo, the ace footballer greeted him with a hug and then went a step further. He took the little boy onto the team bus with him where other players were also seated.

The video went viral in just minutes time and so far it has received more than 11K likes with a number of retweets and comments. The Portuguese superstar received high praises from social media users for his kind gesture. On of the users commented, “What a biggest personality. What a brand .. Simply G.O.A.T things."

“That little gesture meant the whole world to that little boy," added another.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vinesh Phogat Lashes Out At Critics After World Championships Bronze, Says ‘So Many Experts Sitting At home’

Some of the other comments included, “Kudos to that relentless kid. Hahahaha"

“A father first and then an absolute legend right after".

“That’s why he’s the goat the absolute goat"

“True Legend"

Advertisement

Ronaldo however scored his first goal of the season on Thursday (September 15) when Manchester United defeated FC Sheriff 2-0 in the Europa league. After Jadon Sancho’s opener, Ronaldo scored United’s second goal via the penalty spot. It was his 699th club goal.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here