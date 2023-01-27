'Cristiano Ronaldo's Miss Changed Course of the Game', Says Al Nassr Coach After Saudi Super Cup Exit

Al Nassr made a semifinal exit from the Saudi Super Cup after crashing to a 3-1 defeat to Al Ittihad.

And according to the club’s coach, Rudi Garcia, Cristiano Ronaldo’s crucial first-half miss changed the course of the game.

Ronaldo, who made headlines as he became the highest-earning player when he joined Al Nassr after relationships with his previous club Manchester United soured, fluffed his lines after being through on goal in the first half of the final four game.

Al Nassr were trailing after the opening 15 minutes of the match and Ronaldo had a clear-cut opportunity to pull his team level on terms with the opposition.

However, the Portugues striker missed the chance and the Faris Najd ended up crashing out of the cup tie 3-1.

In the post-match presser, Al Nassr gaffer Garcia said “One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano Ronaldo’s missed opportunity in the first half".

Abderrazak Hamdallah doubled Al Ittihad’s lead before the interval. Al Nassr pulled one back in the 68th minute through Anderson Talisca to cut the arrears in half, but the Tigers put the game to bed with a Muhannad Shanqeeti strike in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

Ronaldo made his way to Saudi After burning several bridges at United, following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan where the Portuguese captain went on to lambast the club management and current head coach, Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo’s first appearance on Saudi soil came during the friendly game between French champions PSG and a combined Saudi All-Star XI made up of players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

Ronaldo struck twice in the 5-4 loss to the Parisian giants as he converted a penalty to cancel out Lionel Messi’s opener before drawing the Al-Aalami back on level terms yet again before the first half after poaching his second of the night after Marquinhos had given PSG a 2-1 lead.

The game ended up in favour of the Parisians as they walked out winners with other goals coming from Sergio Ramos, Kylian Mbappe and Hugo Ekitike.

Ronaldo’s next game will be against Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.

