Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Blasts Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag on Instagram

The new season has so far proved to be a dreadful one for Cristiano Ronaldo. In Premier League, Ronaldo has till now found the back of the net just once. Moreover, the lack of match time has made the situation more complicated for the Portuguese striker. Ronaldo managed to secure his second Premier League start this season during Manchester United’s match against Newcastle United on Sunday. However, he was subbed off in the 72nd minute. Ronaldo’s sister, Elma Averio, has now lashed out at Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag for substituting the star striker.

ALSO READ| Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood Released on Bail after Attempted Rape Charge

Advertisement

After the goalless draw against Newcastle United, Elma shared a post on Instagram which disclosed the reason behind the Dutchman’s decision to substitute Ronaldo. Elva uploaded a photo of an article, titled, “Erik Ten Hag’s justification for substituting Cristiano Ronaldo." Elma also wrote, “It’s too late," in the story.

Ronaldo, unsurprisingly, looked dejected after he was withdrawn on Sunday during the Premier League encounter against Newcastle United at Old Trafford. Ten Hag, while talking about Ronaldo’s reaction, said that he is not bothered about such responses.

“I think no player is happy when they get off and especially not Ronaldo. As long as it is in quite a normal way no problem with that," Ten Hag was quoted as saying by Metro ahead of his side’s Premier League match against London giants Tottenham.

Fifth-placed Manchester United are scheduled to host Antonio Conte’s men on Thursday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or-winning footballer completed full 90 minutes on the field just once this season, back in August. However, Manchester United had to concede a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford in that game.

The former Real Madrid striker scored his solitary Premier League goal of this season during the match against Everton on October 10. Ronaldo scored in the 44th minute to earn the full three points for Manchester United.

Advertisement

The 37-year-old had joined Manchester United ahead of the 2021-22 season from Serie A club Juventus. Ronaldo scored 18 Premier League goals last season to become his side’s highest scorer.

Ronaldo, in his second stint with Manchester United, has so far played 50 matches and netted 26 goals.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here