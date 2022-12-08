Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Slams Critics After Superstar Gets Benched Against Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo started the World Cup game against Switzerland on the bench. Youngster Goncalo Ramos replaced him upfront and boy did he repay the faith with a beautiful hattrick. While Portugal celebrated a thumping win, Ronaldo’s exclusion from the starting XI was a hot topic and Ronaldo’s sister Elma Aveiro didn’t take too well to some of the criticism she thought was being thrown at her brother.

She put up a post on Instagram that had a picture of Cristiano Ronaldo standing along with his teammates as cameramen flock to get a click. It was captioned as

“Go Portugal, you stayed on the bench and how good you stayed resting, letting others play is also part, and getting tired for what? , we won and well, now it’s time to think about the next one that now is going to start 🙏 I only ask 1% of the miserable and hypocrites not to say shit out of their mouths, until it gets bad, spit on the plate they ate, and the worst is that these fools They talk and then they put the viola in a place that I know here. Support Portugal whoever plays. Portugal is a team, it’s not just Ronaldo… Respect the team, the manager, and especially Ronaldo. Ronaldo will be eternal, never forgotten for all he did and WILL DO 👌 Proud of you my brother for all that you are and represent in the world, keep being you. and the others are the others ퟿�퟿�퟿�❤"

The former Real Madrid talisman started every game prior to their Round of 16 clash. He even scored a penalty in their World Cup opener against Ghana. Ronaldo has been an enormously influential figure both on and off the pitch.

That being said, he has come under the scanner on a few occasions for some of the comments that he has made off the field. The 37-year-old also terminated his contract with Manchester United after making some fiery comments regarding the club in his interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo made his way onto the pitch in the 72nd minute and was met by a roaring cheer from the Portuguese supporters. Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez also made a scathing remark on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exclusion from the starting line-up. In one of her posts on Instagram which was captioned.

“Congratulations Portugal 🇹♥️💚 While the 11 players sang the anthem all goals placed on you. What a shame he didn’t get to enjoy the best player in the world for the 90 minutes. The fans haven’t stopped claiming you and screaming your name. I hope God and your dear friend Fernando hold hands and make us vibrate one more night ퟿�"

The Portuguese superstar has amassed a cult following over the years. Cristiano Ronaldo has 509 million followers on Instagram. Apart from these numbers, his contribution on the field isnt to shabby in itself.

The forward has scored 118 goals and clocked 43 assists in 195 matches across all competitions for Portugal to date. Through his club career he has scored a combined total of 701 goals and recorded 223 assists in 949 matches across all competitions.

Ronaldo has been a menace, instilling fear in defenders across the globe as well as cementing his place in the hearts of millions of fans. He has inspired a generation, with his story and determination to make it to the top.

It is quite possible that this may be his last World Cup for Portugal. A player of Ronaldo’s stature would be eager to get his hands on that illustrious trophy. The Portuguese side faces Morocco in the quarter-finals on 10th December at the Al Thumama stadium.

Portugal may come into the quarterfinals on the back of a convincing victory, but Morocco are the dark horses of this World Cup, pulling off one upset after another.

