Cristiano Ronaldo's USD 2.1 Million Bugatti Veyron Wrecked in Accident in Spain

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s million-dollar luxury car was involved in a wreck while the superstar was in Spain for vacation. Ronaldo’s $2.1 million Bugatti Veyron crashed into the entrance of a home while the Manchester United forward was vacationing in Majorca, with his family.

The Bugatti was one of two cars that the player had specially shipped to Majorca for his vacation. The vehicle was taken away and covered by a blue tarpaulin after the accident. The incident happened in the residential estate of the quiet and affluent Sa Coma neighbourhood in Bunyola on Monday.

Ronaldo was not driving the vehicle or even in the vehicle. The driver of the Veyron lost control and slammed into the entrance of a nearby residential booth. The driver was reportedly an employee of Ronaldo and didn’t appear to have suffered any injuries. Investigators have confirmed that no other vehicle was involved in the crash.

The only damage was to the vehicle, whose front is reportedly a wreck. The driver took full responsibility for the incident.

Majorca police have launched an investigation but no official statements have been made yet.

“The information about who was behind the wheel and what occurred is registered on a police database and is there for a court or officers to access if any further investigations need to be conducted," reported the Sun quoting a source.

“But it is more a case of the information needing to be registered so the owner of the property that was damaged can put in a compensation claim and use the police report as a back-up in case there is any dispute down the line about how the damage was done," the source added.

The other car that the superstar had shipped over to the Spanish Island is a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV, which was a birthday gift from his partner Georgina Rodriguez. The two are joined by Ronaldo’s five children on their vacation.

The incident happens just days before Ronaldo is expected tio be back in Old Trafford for preseason training. New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag begins his stint at the club starting with pre-season training. United will be facing rivals Liverpool in a pre-season friendly in July before facing Brighton for their first match of the season in August.

