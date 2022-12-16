CRO vs MOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Croatia vs Morocco Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's FIFA World Cup 2022 Third-place Playoff CRO vs MOR match, December 17, Khalifa International Stadium, Qatar, 8:30 pm IST

CRO vs MOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff match between Croatia and Morocco:

Croatia and Morocco are set to face each other for the second time at the Qatar World Cup but this time the situation is absolutely different. Croatia were up against the African side in their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture and the encounter produced a goalless draw. Both teams scripted a miraculous comeback since the draw in their opening game and managed to reach the semi-finals. However, the two toppers of Group F failed to advance to the final stage and now they will lock horns with an aim to clinch the third spot at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

The third-place playoff between Croatia and Morocco will be played on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Morocco’s dream run at the Qatar World Cup 2022 came to an end after they were beaten by defending champions France 2-0. Croatia, on the other hand, will head into the fixture after suffering a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Argentina.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff match between Croatia and Morocco, here is everything you need to know:

CRO vs MOR Telecast

Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels have the broadcasting right for Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 match.

CRO vs MOR Live Streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Morocco will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

CRO vs MOR Match Details

Advertisement

The Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Saturday, December 17, at 8:30 pm IST.

Croatia vs Morocco Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ivan Perisic

Vice-Captain: Luka Modric

Suggested Playing XI for Croatia vs Morocco Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Dominik Livakovic

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Josip Juranovic, Borna Sosa,

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, Hakim Ziyech, Sofyan Amrabat

Advertisement

Strikers: Andrej Kramaric, Youssef En-Nesyri

Croatia vs Morocco Possible Starting XI:

Croatia Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovern, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Nikola Vlasic, Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Mario Pasalic

Morocco Predicted Starting Line-up: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Achraf Dari, Romain Saiss, Jawad El Yamiq, Noussair Mazraoui, Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

Read all the Latest Sports News here