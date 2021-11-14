>CRO vs RUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Croatia and Russia: Croatia welcome Russia to Stadion Poljud on Sunday in a FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H qualifying game. Both sides recorded big wins in Thursday’s qualifier to set up a deciding game for an automatic spot at next year’s marquee tournament. The winner of this fixture automatically qualifies while the loser goes into the playoffs.

Russia stayed in the driving seat with a 6-0 rout of Cyprus earlier on Thursday, while the home team stayed on course to qualify automatically for the 2022 World Cup with a 7-1 hammering of Malta. Two points separate both sides (Russia 22; Croatia 20) in the Group H standings, which makes the upcoming match a two horse race for the automatic spot.

Here are the details about today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter between Croatia and Russia:

CRO vs RUS Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Croatia and Russia will be televised on the Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

CRO vs RUS Live Streaming

The match between Croatia and Russia is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

CRO vs RUS Match Details

The match between Croatia and Russia will be played on Sunday, November 14, at Stadion Poljud, in Split, Croatia. The match between Croatia and Russia will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

CRO vs RUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Luka Modric

Vice-Captain: Fyodor Smolov

Goalkeeper: Dominik Livakovic

Defenders: Josip Juranovic, Vyacheslav Karavayev, Maksim Osipenko, Domagoj Vida

Midfielders: Ivan Perisic, Aleksei Ionov, Luka Modric

Strikers: Andrej Kramaric, Fyodor Smolov, Aleksei Miranchuk

Croatia vs Russia probable XI:

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Sosa, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic

Russia: Matvei Safonov, Vyacheslav Karavayev, Dmitri Chistyakov, Maksim Osipenko, Sergei Terekhov, Roman Zobnin, Danil Glebov, Aleksandr Golovin, Aleksei Miranchuk, Fyodor Smolov, Aleksei Ionov

