Croatia vs Canada Live Streaming FIFA World Cup: When and Where to Watch CRO vs CAN Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Croatia will be aiming for their first FIFA World Cup 2022 victory when they will be in action on Sunday. In their next World Cup encounter, Croatia will be up against Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium.

The runners-up of the 2018 edition kicked off their Qatar World Cup campaign with a goalless draw against Morocco. Zlatko Dalic’s men enjoyed 65 per cent of the ball possession but failed to breach the opposition defence.

Canada, on the other hand, will head into the fixture after suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Belgium in their last match. John Herdman’s men will now have to get the better of Croatia on Sunday to stay alive in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Canada are languishing at the bottom of Group F.

Ahead of Sunday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Canada; here is all you need to know:

What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Canada will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Canada will take place on November 27, Sunday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Croatia vs Canada be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Canada will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Croatia vs Canada begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Canada will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Croatia vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Croatia vs Canada match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Croatia vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Croatia vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

Croatia vs Canada Possible Starting XI:

Croatia predicted Starting Line-up: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Nikola Vlasic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic

Canada Predicted Starting Line-up: Milan Borjan, Alistair Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Kamal Miller, Alphonso Davies, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson, Richie Laryea, Tajon Buchanan, Junior Hoilett, Jonathan David

