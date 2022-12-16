Croatia vs Morocco Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Third-place Playoff FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Croatia will battle it out against Morocco in the third-place playoff of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday. The Croatians took the footballing world by storm after entering the finals of the 2018 World Cup. Luka Modric’s leadership has also been a crucial part in guiding them to the semi-final this time around. Unfortunately, this Croatian side lost out 3-0 to a spirited Argentina with Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez stealing the limelight.

Morocco had a dream run in the FIFA World Cup 2022, becoming the first African nation ever to reach the semi-final. Their dreams of going all the way were shattered after they lost 2-0 to defending champions France. They have battled their way against some heavyweights and very few would have pictured them at this stage.

Both these nations fought hard in a goalless encounter in their group F fixture earlier in the tournament. They will lock horns once again to see who can clinch the third spot in this edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff match between Croatia and Morocco, here is everything you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia vs Morocco be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff match between Croatia and Morocco will take place on December 17, Saturday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Croatia vs Morocco be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff match between Croatia and Morocco will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Croatia vs Morocco begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff match between Croatia vs Morocco will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Croatia vs Morocco Possible Starting XI:

Croatia Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovern, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Nikola Vlasic, Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Mario Pasalic

Morocco Predicted Starting Line-up: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Achraf Dari, Romain Saiss, Jawad El Yamiq, Noussair Mazraoui, Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

