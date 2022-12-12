Croatian Fan Interrupts 'World Cup’s Hottest Fan’ Ivana Knoll During Interview

A Croatia football fan hilariously interrupted famous model Ivana Knoll during a television interview. The incident took place after the 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up got the better of Brazil in the quarter-finals.

Ivana, when asked about Croatia’s dream run in the tournament, replied that she expects Argentina to qualify for the semi-finals. At that point, a Croatian fan, who was standing over Ivana’s shoulder, leaned in toward the microphone and said, “I’m Croatian too."

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

Ivana also opined that Zlatko Dalic’s men will now defeat Argentina in the semi-finals as “easily, as they did four years ago," referring to Croatia’s 3-0 victory over Argentina in the group stages at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ivana has been in the limelight during the FIFA World Cup 2022 and some have accused the former Miss Croatia of being insensitive towards the culture and traditions of the host nation Qatar with her wardrobe choices.

Qatar tourism authority previously stated that “Visitors (men as well as women) are expected to show respect for the local culture by avoiding excessively revealing clothing in public. It is generally recommended for men and women to ensure their shoulders and knees are covered."

On footballing terms, Croatia have not been the most attacking or aesthetically pleasing side but they have shown their resolute mentality to reach the semi-finals.

In their quarter-finals game, Brazilian striker Neymar managed to open the scoring through a superb strike in the dying minutes of the first period of extra time. The Croatians weren’t about to give up as Bruno Petkovic brought them back on level terms in the 117th minute. Croatia eventually emerged victorious on penalties to reach the last-four stage.

Argentina had a similar trajectory in their Round of 16 fixture against the Netherlands. The Dutch side came up with a late equaliser to take the match into extra time. The Lionel Messi-led side finally scraped through in the penalty shootout.

Advertisement

Croatia will now be up against an energized Argentina side in the semi-finals on December 14 at the Lusail Stadium. Zlatko Dalic’s men had reached the final in the 2018 edition of the Russia World Cup. However, they were beaten by France in the summit clash.

In the other semi-final, Morocco will face defending champions France. The 2022 World Cup final will be played on December 18.

Read all the Latest Sports News here