Croatian Model Ivana Knoll, ‘World’s Hottest Football Fan’, Supports This Premier League Club

Croatian model-cum-influencer Ivana Knoll who became a social media sensation during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year has recently revealed the team she admires in the English club football. On Wednesday, she visited the iconic Emirates Stadium to enjoy the blockbuster clash between two Premier League powerhouses- Arsenal and Manchester City. Following the match, Knoll dropped a photo on her Instagram where she could be seen posing in front of the Arsenal emblem. The red and white shirt she sported surely identified Knoll as a fan of the Gunners.

Along with the photo, Knoll also shared a brief video which gave a close look at her Arsenal kit. She captioned the Instagram post, “Thank you Arsenal. So happy to be here tonight." Although, her London trip does not seem to be ended in a pleasant way. In the match, Arsenal endured a 1-3 defeat against Pep Gueardiola’s side in front of the home crowd. Following the defeat, Mikel Arteta’s team lost their place at the top of the standings. Currently, Manchester City is leading the table with 51 points in 23 games.

Knoll attracted a lot of controversies during the Qatar World Cup. She appeared at the Al-Bayt Stadium to watch Croatia’s opening match against Morocco. In an effort to support her country, the former Miss Croatia decked up in a long dress consisting of the national flag’s colour combination of red and white.

Knoll’s dress soon became the talk of the town with people slamming her for wearing “’unconventional" clothes in a highly orthodox country like Qatar. Putting no attention to the critics, she once again made her public appearance in a short, low-cut dress during Croatia’s game against Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Qatar is known for its strict rules regarding women’s dressing in public. Though Knoll’s outfits resulted in massive debates, the Qatari authorities chose not to penalize the model for her “provocative" attire.

Knoll is an entrepreneur by profession and runs a personal business of swimsuits and bikinis. She has a glittery social media presence and has more than 3.5 million followers on his Instagram account.

