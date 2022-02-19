>CRY vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Premier League 2021-22 between Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Chelsea will take on Crystal Palace in this weeken’s Premier League action on Saturday afternoon. Chelsea will have their tails up after being crowned Club World Cup champions. In this match, Thomas Tuchel will be looking to get his side back on track as they are currently sitting seven points off of Liverpool in second place.

Crystal Palace has won just one out of their last 16 Premier League London derbies. They have slipped down to 13th in the points table as they could have taken just three points from the 15 points on offer in this calendar year.

Tuchel will not be able to avail the services of Mason Mount as sustained an ankle injury against Palmeiras. However, Reece James could make a comeback from a 10-game absence.

Premier League 2021-22 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Crystal Palace will not be able to avail the services of their main man Conor Gallagher since he is ineligible to play against his parent club. However, Palace will be able to call upon the services of Will Hughes, who has recovered from a knock.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will be without left-back Ben Chilwell, who is a long-term absentee. Reece James will not be available with an injury. Mason Mount is unlikely to be rushed back from his injury.

CRY vs CHE Live Streaming

Most of the Premier League 2021-22 matches will be telecast on Star Sports Network. While live streaming will also be available on its digital application Disney+Hotstar.

CRY vs CHE Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, February 19 at Selhurst Park Stadium. The game will start at 8:30 pm IST.

CRY vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Romelu Lukaku

Vice-Captain: Kante

Goalkeeper: Mendy

Defenders: Andersen, Guehi, Christensen, Silva

Midfielders: Hughes, Schlupp, Kante, Kovacic

Strikers: Lukaku, Edouard

CRY vs CHE Probable XIs

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Kouyate, Hughes, Schlupp; Olise, Edouard, Zaha

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz; Romelu Lukaku

