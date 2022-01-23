>CRY vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Premier League 2021-22 between Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Liverpool will try to wrest back control in the Premier League when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday. A win here would see Liverpool go four points clear above 3rd placed Chelsea.

Crystal Palace were rather poor in their 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion this week and they will need to be far better against Liverpool in this fixture.

Premier League 2021-22 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Crystal Palace will be chuffed to welcome Jordan Ayew back into the fold for Sunday’s match with Liverpool in the Premier League. Ayew has made a comeback from the Africa Cup of Nations this week after an early exit for Ghana. Manager Patrick Vieira has already confirmed that Ayew will be a part of the squad for this match.

Liverpool forward Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could make a comeback to the squad after he missed the Carabao Cup semi-final victory at Arsenal.

>CRY vs LIV Live Streaming

Most of the Premier League 2021-22 matches will be telecast on Star Sports Network. While live streaming will also be available on its digital application Disney+Hotstar.

>CRY vs LIV Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, January 23, at Selhurst Park. The game will start at 07:30 PM IST.

>CRY vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Minamino

Vice-Captain: Edouard

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Andersen, Guehi, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk

Midfielders: Hughes, Gallagher, Henderson, Fabinho

Strikers: Minamino, Edouard

>CRY vs LIV Probable XIs

Crystal Palace: Butland; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Hughes, Gallagher; Olise, Edouard, Eze

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold; Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Jota, Firmino, Minamino

