Crystal Palace Fans Target Manchester United Over Mason Greenwood During Premier League Match

Crystal Palace fans might have suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in Premier League but the away fans present at Old Trafford did not forget to taunt the home side regarding the Mason Greenwood saga. The charges of attempted rape and assault were dropped against the English striker were dropped by the authorities last week. Greenwood has not been in action since January last year. Crystal Palace fans, who were present at the Old Trafford, focused on the situation to target Manchester United. “Mason Greenwood he’s one of your own," the Eagles supporters were reportedly heard chanting during Crystal Palace’s game against Manchester United on Saturday.

Mason Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United after allegations of attempted rape and assault were levelled against him last year. The 21-year-old was arrested on January 30, 2022. The criminal proceedings against him were discontinued on February 2.

Advertisement

“I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support. There will be no further comment at this time," an official statement released on Mason Greenwood’s behalf read.

Charges against Mason Greenwood might have been dropped now but he will not be able to take part in competitive fixtures anytime soon. Manchester United club management has decided to conduct an internal investigation into the matter. Greenwood will not be able to return to the field until the internal investigation comes to an end.

Mason Greenwood had signed for Manchester United in July 2018. He has till now scored 35 goals for the Red Devils after playing in 129 fixtures. Greenwood was last seen in action during a Premier League match against West Ham United on January 22, 2022.

In the Crystal Palace game, Erik ten Hag’s men recorded a much-needed 2-1 victory. Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored the first goal of the night with an early penalty in the seventh minute. English attacker Marcus Rashford carried forward his brilliant run and found the back of the net in the 62nd minute. Crystal Palace did manage to pull one back in the 76th minute but it was not enough to salvage a point from the game.

Advertisement

Manchester United are now placed in third position on the Premier League points table.

Read all the Latest Sports News here