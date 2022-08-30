Crystal Palace vs Brentford Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Crystal Palace host Brentford on Wednesday at Selhurst Park. Palace lost to reigning Premier League Champions Manchester City over the weekend, while Brentford stole a point against Everton with a 1-1 draw.

The Eagles let a two-goal lead against City slip away, losing 4-2 at the Etihad after Erling Haaland ran riot over them. Despite the outcome, head coach Patrick Viera had a lot of positive things to say about his team’s performance. He believed that they were unlucky to come away empty-handed despite showcasing a great deal of character and diligence throughout the game.

Brentford are a determined side. The Bees have trailed at halftime in three of their four league matches this season, but have churned out a result in both of them. Brentford equalized against Leicester City in the 86th minute and levelled their game against Everton in the 84th minute.

Ahead of the EPL 2022 match between Crystal Palace and Brentford, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022 match between Crystal Palace and Brentford be played?

The EPL 2022 match between Crystal Palace and Brentford will take place on August 31, Wednesday.

Where will the EPL 2022 match between Crystal Palace and Brentford be played?

The EPL 2022 match between Crystal Palace and Brentford will be played at Selhurst Park in London, England.

What time will the EPL 2022 match between Crystal Palace and Brentford begin?

The EPL 2022 match between Crystal Palace and Brentford will begin at 12:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Friendly match between Crystal Palace and Brentford?

The EPL 2022 match between Crystal Palace and Brentford will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the EPL 2022 match between Crystal Palace and Brentford?

The EPL 2022 match between Crystal Palace and Brentford will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Predicted Starting Line-up:

Crystal Palace’s possible starting lineup: Vicente Guaita(Gk), Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Luka Milivojevic, Killian Phillips, Jordan Ayew, Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Brentford’s possible starting lineup: David Raya (Gk), Aaron Hickey, Mathias Jorgensen, Ben Mee, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Janelt, Lewis-Potter, Ivan Toney

