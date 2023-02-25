Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the Premier League Match

Crystal Palace will play against Liverpool on February 26. Liverpool are coming into this match after being routed 5-2 in the first leg of their last-16 tie in the Champions League against Real Madrid. Jurgen Klopp’s side will be eager to bounce back on Sunday. This is a high-stakes match for Liverpool as the Reds are trailing Tottenham by seven points in the race for fourth place, with two games in hand. A win against Crystal Palace will go a long way in improving their position on the points table.

Patrick Vieira’s side Crystal Palace were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford. Crystal Palace will know that this is a golden opportunity for them to collect maximum points in front of their home crowd. But they will have to be at the top of their game as Liverpool has returned to form in the Premier League with back-to-back wins over Everton and Newcastle United.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool be played?

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool will be played on February 26.

Where will the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool be played?

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool will be played at Selhurst Park, London.

What time will the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool begin?

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool will begin at 1:15 am IST, on February 26.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool?

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool?

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Crystal Palace Predicted Starting Line-up: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Olise, Doucoure, Hughes, Eze; Ayew, Edouard

Advertisement

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Nunez, Jota

Read all the Latest Sports News here