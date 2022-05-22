Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester United will be aiming to secure their spot in next season’s Europa League when they take on Crystal Palace on Sunday. The match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace is scheduled to be played at the Selhurst Park Stadium, in London.

The Red Devils will come into the fixture after suffering a 4-0 defeat in their last Premier League encounter.

On the other hand, 13th-placed Crystal Palace will aim to end their Premier League campaign on a winning note when they face Manchester United. In their last match, Patrick Vieira’s men had to endure a 3-2 defeat against Everton.

Ahead of the EPL match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United, here is all you need to know:

When will the EPL 2021-22 match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United be played?

The EPL 2021-22 match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United will take place on May 22, Sunday.

Where will the EPL 2021-22 match Crystal Palace vs Manchester United be played?

The match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United will be played at the Selhurst Park Stadium, in London.

What time will the EPL 2021-22 match Crystal Palace vs Manchester United begin?

The match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Crystal Palace vs Manchester United match?

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United match?

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Possible Starting XI:

Crystal Palace Predicted Starting Line-up: Jack Butland, Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Eberechi Eze, Will Hughes, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Wilfred Zaha

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Anthony Elanga, Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo

