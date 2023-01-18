Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Match Live Coverage Online and on TV

Crystal Palace will face Manchester United in an intriguing Premier League encounter on January 19. Manchester United are coming into this game after stunning arch-rivals Manchester City in their last Premier League fixture. Erik ten Hag’s side has now racked up their fifth consecutive league win. They are currently at the fourth spot on the table and will be the favourites against Crystal Palace. A win on Thursday will see them climb to the second spot on the table. The likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Lisandro Martinez will likely start for the Red Devils.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace will hope to break United’s winning streak on their home ground. They were decent in their 1-0 loss to Chelsea and can certainly punch above their weight.

Ahead of the match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United be played?

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United will be played on January 19, Thursday.

Where will the match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United be played?

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United will be played at the Selhurst Park, London.

What time will the match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United begin?

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United?

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United?

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Crystal Palace Probable Starting XI: Guaita; Clyne, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze; Olise, Mateta, Zaha

Manchester United Probably Starting Line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Casemiro; Antony, Eriksen, Fernandes; Rashford

