Home » News » Football » Czech Republic Coach Jaroslav Šilhavý Gets Contract Extension

Czech Republic Coach Jaroslav Šilhavý Gets Contract Extension

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 file photo, Czech Republic's head coach Jaroslav Silhavy looks from the bench prior the Euro 2020 group A qualifying match between Czech Republic and Kosovo in Pilsen, Czech Republic (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 file photo, Czech Republic's head coach Jaroslav Silhavy looks from the bench prior the Euro 2020 group A qualifying match between Czech Republic and Kosovo in Pilsen, Czech Republic (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)

Jaroslav Šilhavý will remain in charge through 2023 for European Championship qualifying, and his contract will be automatically extended if the Czech Republic qualifies for the 2024 tournament in Germany

Advertisement
Associated Press
Updated: May 03, 2022, 18:06 IST

Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Šilhavý has been given a contract extension despite the team’s failure to reach the World Cup in Qatar.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE SCHEDULE RESULTS ORANGE CAP PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Czech football federation head Petr Fousek said on Monday that Šilhavý will remain in charge through 2023 for European Championship qualifying, and his contract will be automatically extended if the Czech Republic qualifies for the 2024 tournament in Germany.

The 60-year-old Šilhavý was hired in 2018 and led the Czech Republic to the quarterfinals of the 2020 European Championship, which was postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED NEWS

The Czechs also advanced to the top League A in the Nations League but the team failed to advance to one of the playoff finals in European qualifying for the World Cup in March after a 1-0 loss to Sweden in extra time.

Advertisement

“We were pretty disappointed after the playoff in Sweden," Šilhavý said. “(But) you don’t refuse such a post."

A former player, Šilhavý was an assistant to Czech Republic coach Karel Bruckner from 2002-to 2008, helping the team reach the semifinals of the 2004 European Championship. He also led Liberec and Slavia Prague to titles in the Czech league.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: May 03, 2022, 18:06 IST