Czech Republic Manager Jaroslav Silhavy to Miss Estonia Qualifier Due to Covid-19

Czech Republic head coach Jaroslav Silhavy (Reuters)

Czech Republic head coach Jaroslav Silhavy tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss their final World Cup 2022 qualifier at home to Estonia.

Reuters
PRAGUE // Updated: November 08, 2021, 19:43 IST

Czech Republic head coach Jaroslav Silhavy will miss their final World Cup 2022 qualifier at home to Estonia on Nov. 16 after testing positive for COVID-19, the Czech FA said on Monday.

Silhavy’s assistant Jiri Chytry will stand in, it added.

The Czechs are level on 11 points with Wales in Group E but sit in second place behind leaders Belgium, who have 16, on goal difference albeit having played a game more.

The top team qualify for the finals in Qatar while the second-placed side go into the playoffs.

