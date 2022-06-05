CZR vs SPN Dream11 Team Prediction: Czech Republic vs Spain Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Monday’s (June 6) UEFA Nations League CZR vs SPN Match, June 6

CZR vs SPN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Monday’s (June 6) UEFA Nations League match between the Czech Republic and Spain: After salvaging just a point against Portugal in their opening fixture, Spain will be aiming for their first victory when they take on the Czech Republic in their second match of the ongoing UEFA Nations League on Monday (June 6). The match between the Czech Republic and Spain will be played at the Eden Arena, in Prague.

Luis Enrique’s men did score the first goal in the match against Portugal as Alvaro Morata found the back of the net. The Spanish defence could not thwart the opponent attackers as in the 82nd minute they conceded a goal to secure just a point.

The Czech Republic come into the fixture after claiming full three points against Switzerland. The Tomas Soucek-led side scripted a 2-1 win against Switzerland.

Ahead of the match between the Czech Republic and Spain, here is everything you need to know:

CZR vs SPN Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for the Czech Republic and Spain match.

CZR vs SPN Live Streaming

The match between the Czech Republic and Spain is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

CZR vs SPN Match Details

The CZR vs SPN match will be played at the Eden Arena, in Prague, on Monday, June 6, at 12:15 am IST.

CZR vs SPN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pablo Gavi

Vice-Captain: Jan Kuchta

Suggested Playing XI for CZR vs SPN Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Tomas Vaclik

Defenders: David Zima, Jordi Alba, Ladislav Krejci, Pau Torres

Midfielders: Carlos Soler, Sergio Busquets, Pablo Gavi,

Forwards: Jan Kuchta, Alvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia

Czech Republic vs Spain Possible Staring XI:

Czech Republic Predicted Starting Line-up: Tomas Vaclik, David Zima, Jakub Brabec, Ladislav Krejci, Vladimir Coufal, Michal Sadilek, Tomas Soucek,, Kuchta Zeleny, Jakub Jankto, Jan Kuchta, Adam Hlozek

Spain Predicted Starting Line-up: Unai Simon, Cesar Azpilicueta, Diego Llorente, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, Carlos Soler, Sergio Busquets, Pablo Gavi, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia

