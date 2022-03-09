David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have pledged 1 million pounds of their own money to help in providing immediate aid to the people of Ukraine. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star also launched an emergency appeal via his 7 Fund for UNICEF to help support children affected in the war.

“David and Victoria personally donated £1m to the emergency appeal set up via David’s dedicated 7 Fund for UNICEF. They wanted to do everything they could to help UNICEF in their work on the ground in Ukraine," a friend close to the superstar duo told Daily Mail.

“David has been a Goodwill Ambassador for 17 years and raises millions a year to support UNICEF and their work for children around the world. This is in addition to the projects he funds under the umbrella of his 7 Fund which aims to support children around the world, particularly girls realise their potential," the source added.

David Beckham took to Instagram to most and emotional appeal.

“As the conflict in #Ukraine enters its second week, the needs of families are escalating and 7.5m children are now at risk. Today, on International Women’s Day, my 7 Fund for @UNICEF is setting up an Emergency Appeal to help provide immediate aid to support children’s wellbeing, including medical supplies and safe spaces for families. Please join me in supporting UNICEF in its vital work on the ground and give what you can," he captioned the video.

“Like you I have watched the situation in Ukraine unfold in horror and disbelief. Mothers forced to flee with their children. Families torn apart. Children taken from their beds to become refugees overnight," he said.

“With my family safe around me, I felt the helplessness we all share when faced with scenes of despair. Victoria and I have made a donation on behalf of our family to kickstart the appeal. We would be so grateful if you could join us in helping UNICEF support these children. Please give what you can today," he added in the video.

David Beckham launched 7: The David Beckham UNICEF Fund in 2015, having been a UNICEF UK ambassador since 2005.

