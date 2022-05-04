David Brooks Says He is Free of Cancer

Wales and Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks said on Tuesday he is cancer-free, nearly seven months after being diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma.

The 24-year-old, who was diagnosed with the form of cancer in October, said he was looking forward to continuing his career.

Brooks has played 21 times for Wales, with 90 appearances for Bournemouth since joining them from Sheffield United in 2018.

"Last week I met with my specialist having reviewed my final test results. I am delighted to say the treatment was successful and I can now say that I have been given the all-clear and am now cancer-free," Brooks said in a statement on Twitter.

"Those words feel incredible to say… would like to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible medical staff for their amazing work and support throughout the process.

"I am so excited to start the journey back to full fitness and continue my football career… I am determined to work my hardest over the months ahead and I can’t wait to be back out there."

Bournemouth, who play in the second-tier Championship, will be looking to seal a return to the Premier League when they host promotion rivals Nottingham Forest later on Tuesday.

Bournemouth are currently in the second automatic promotion spot with 82 points, three clear of third-placed Forest with two games remaining. They are eight points behind champions Fulham.

