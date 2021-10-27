DFB-Pokal Borussia Monchengladbach vs FC Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

FC Bayern Munich travels to Borussia Park as they face Borussia Monchengladbach in the second round of the DFB-Pokal from 12:15 AM onwards. The Bavarians have been dominant, ruthless and unstoppable in all competitions this season and under the management of Julian Nagelsmann so far, Munich are the side to beat. Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, have been subpar this season and are currently sitting 12th on the Bundesliga table, with 11 points to their name. The side enter the clash with a loss to Hertha BSC in the Bundesliga, Munich bludgeoned Hoffenheim 4-0 recently in the Bundesliga, hammered FC Benfica 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League group match and demolished Bayer Leverkusen 5-1 last week in the league clash. While Robert Lewandowski adds more and more to his tally, Monchengladbach will have to do much more than bring their A-game in the fixture. An exciting clash and fans here can check the Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Live Match Streaming details and TV Telecast details here.

>DFB-Pokal Borussia Monchengladbach vs FC Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

Borussia Monchengladbach enter the fixture with a huge boost as Matthias Ginter has returned to training, but Christoph Kramer and Stefan Lainer look doubtful. Marcus Thuram has also returned to training and could be a decisive factor for Monchengladbach.

For FC Bayern Munich, Lucas Hernandez is fit and Goretzka has recovered from his illness and the two are expected to be a part of the XI against Borussia.

>Borussia Monchengladbach vs FC Bayern Munich probable XI:

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted Starting line-up: Yann Sommer (GK), Matthias Ginter, Louis Beyer, Nico Elvedi, Joseph Scally, Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus, Ramy Bensebaini, Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl, Alassana Plea

FC Bayern Munich FC Predicted Starting line-up: Manuel Neuer (GK), Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Upamencano, Lucas Hernandez, Joshua Kimmich, Loen Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski

>What time is the DFB-Pokal Borussia Monchengladbach vs FC Bayern Munich kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 12:15 AM IST at Borussia Park.

>What TV channel will show the DFB-Pokal Borussia Monchengladbach vs FC Bayern Munich match?

The DFB-Pokal matches will not be broadcast in India.

>How can I stream the DFB-Pokal Borussia Monchengladbach vs FC Bayern Munich fixture?

The match between Borussia Monchengladbach and FC Bayern Munich will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of ‘German Football’.

