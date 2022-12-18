Didier Deschamps Gives Update on Karim Benzema's Availability in World Cup Final Squad

France manager Didier Deschamps denied all the reports of Karim Benzema returning to the World Cup squad and said that he will be working with only 24 players that he has got in the squad.

Ahead of the first match in FIFA World Cup, Benzema was ruled out with injury and then Deschamps also lost Lucas Hernandez during the first match. French coach then made a decision of not opting for like-for-like replacements and moving with the team as it is. Now, when France have reached finals, there were speculations if Benzema might return. However, Deschamps was quoted by talkSport, as saying,

“I know that some players have been injured, Karim Benzema is one of those, Lucas Hernandez got injured in the first game and from that point onwards I’ve got 24 players in my squad

“They are the players at my disposal. So I don’t think it is fair to those players to ask about players who aren’t here."

It is also to be noted that when France had defeated Morocco in the semi-final match, Deschamps was asked about availability of Benzema in the final, to which he was quoted as saying by Goal.com, “I don’t really want to answer that question. Next question."

The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner had recently returned to full training for Real Madrid and was also part of the lineup for a friendly match earlier this week.

He even made a cryptic post on Instagram with a picture of his own with a caption, “I don’t care."

This led to speculations on return of Benzema to the squad. However, it seems that Deschamps isn’t much interested in having him back to the squad.

Ahead of the final match, the France coach also said that he can’t influence who will come to watch the game.

“It is not up to me to decide who comes to watch the game, former players or injured players, it really isn’t up to me. I focus on my squad and the players at my disposal. I lost those players from my squad even though they were in it to begin with."

Despite all the injury concerns, France made it to finals and now will be facing Lionel Messi-led Argentina on December 18 in Qatar.

