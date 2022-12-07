Diego Maradona’s Daughter Takes a Jab at Argentina For Not Honouring Her Father As Brazil Did to Pele

Diego Maradona’s daughter Gianinna Maradona took a jab at Argentina football team, highlighting that their national side didn’t honour her father as done by the Brazilian team in regards to Pelé after the game against South Korea.

Gianinna shared a picture of the Brazilian team holding banner of Pele on her Instagram story and wrote an ironic message which stated that the Argentine National Team did not do the same with her father.

The same was reported by Argentina’s newspaper called Clarin. The news highlighted that Maradona’s daughter posted the image of Brazil’s homage to Pele and took a dig at the Argentina team. Clarin noted: “But she did it with an ironic message … a reproach to the Argentine national team for not doing the same to her father".

According to the newspaper, Argentina national team gives tribute to Maradona in every game they play. It was reported that the national team remembers Maradona in the 10th minute of every game with applause and songs for him.

On the other hand, Brazil gave tribute to Pele by holding banners and shirts honoring Pelé at Stadium 974. The fans also chanted the Brazil legend’s name and opened a large banner with his image behind one of the goals in the 10th minute of each half. This was done because Pele used to wear No. 10 jersey.

Pele was hospitalized last Tuesday in Sao Paulo for what doctors called a “re-evaluation" of his chemotherapy treatments, which he has been undergoing since September 2021, after having a surgery to remove a colon tumor. Later, doctors said that he was diagnosed with a respiratory infection as well.

However, his health has been improving as the medical team said, " he continues improving progressively, especially the respiratory infection. He remains in a standard room, with stable vital signs, conscious and with no new complications."

Brazil and Argentina both have cruised to the quarter-finals. Brazil defeated South Korea 4-1 to set up a quarter-final clash against Croatia, while Argentina will be up against Netherlands in the quarters. It’s a special World Cup for Argentina as they will be hoping to win it for Lionel Messi.

