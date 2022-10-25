After suffering two back-to-back Champions League defeats, AC Milan will be aiming to get back on the winning track when they will be in action on Wednesday. The Italian giants, in their next Champions League encounter, will be up against Dinamo Zagreb. And a win against the Croatian side will certainly keep AC Milan’s chances of qualifying for the next round alive. The Rossoneri, with four points from as many matches, currently occupy third spot in their Champions League group. Stefano Pioli’s men had to concede a 0-2 home defeat against Chelsea in their last Champions League clash.

Bottom-placed Dinamo Zagreb, on the other hand, will come into the fixture, after playing out a 1-1 draw against Austrian football club FC Salzburg.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match between Dinamo Zagreb and AC Milan; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League match between Dinamo Zagreb and AC Milan will be played?

The Champions League match between Dinamo Zagreb and AC Milan will take place on October 26, Wednesday.

Where will the Champions League match Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan be played?

The Champions League match between Dinamo Zagreb and AC Milan will be played at the Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb.

What time will the Champions League match Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan begin?

The Champions League match between Dinamo Zagreb and AC Milan will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan Champions League match?

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan Champions League match?

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan Possible Starting XI:

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominik Livakovic, Stefan Ristovski, Dino Peric, Josip Sutalo, Josip Misic, Arijan Ademi, Robert Ljubicic, Mislav Orsic, Luka Ivanusec, Dario Spikic, Bruno Petkovic

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Ciprian Tatarusanu, Matteo Gabbia, Pierre Kalulu, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer, Rafael Leao, Brahim Diaz, Junio Messias, Olivier Giroud

