'Disgraceful': Sports Fraternity And Fans Slam Governor of Bengal For Pushing Sunil Chhetri to Pose With Trophy | WATCH

Bengaluru FC scripted history on Sunday after clinching Durand Cup 2022 trophy after beating Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the summit clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. It was a memorable night for Bengaluru FC as they clinch the Durand Cup, Shimla Trophy and President’s Cup for the first time in their history. The Bengaluru club has performed well in Indian domestic competitions in recent times with title victories in I-League (2014 and 2016), Federation Cup (2015 and 2017), Super Cup (2018) and the Indian Super League (2019).

However, a video of Governor of West Bengal La. Ganesan Iyer pushing Sunil Chhetri for a photograph during a post-match presentation went viral on social media when the Bengaluru captain was receiving the Shimla Cup.

Ganesan was present in the ceremony and standing behind when Chhetri received the trophy, the Indian football legends posed for the cameras after receiving the trophy as Ganesan was seen pushing Chhetri to get himself in the frame

The minister faced backlash from the sports fraternity and the fans on Twitter for his act.

Former India batter Robin Uthappa took to Twitter and wrote, “that’s just all sorts of wrong!! Sorry @chetrisunil11 you deserve so much better than this!!"

Former batter Aakash Chopra also condemned the incident and wrote, “Disgraceful."

The same incident happened with Siva Sakthi Narayanan when he was receiving the President’s Cup during the presentation as West Bengal sports Aroop Biswas pushed him to get into the frame.

Meanwhile, Siva Sakthi and Brazilian Alan Costa scored for the Bengaluru FC (BFC) winners while Apuia got the lone goal for Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in what was a fine display of end-to-end football.

Chhetri also had a couple of golden opportunities to score, once in the 69th minute, when his left-footed strike missed the target and then again in the 87th when he was one-on-one with the keeper, but Lachenpa was up to it and brought off a great save.

With six minutes of time added on, Mumbai did give it one final shot and Greg Stewart came close in the 94th minute, but his effort was also just wide.

