'Don't Touch me, F*ck Them': Bruno Fernandes Lashes Out at Referee After World Cup Elimination

Portugal’s shocking defeat to Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal hasn’t gone down well with their star midfielder Bruno Fernandes who has lashed out at the standard of the match officials. Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal in the first half of the match proved decisive as Morocco recorded a historic 1-0 win to become the first African nation to progress to the semifinal stage of a world cup.

Fernandes reportedly snapped at a media officer who was presumable advising him to not be too critical of the refereeing during a post-match interview with the media.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

“Don’t touch me, I’ll say what I have to say. F*ck them," Fernandes was reported by Goal as saying. “I have to say that it is very strange to have a referee refereeing us from a country [Argentina] that still has its team in the competition and we don’t have Portuguese referees in the World Cup. Ours referee the Champions League, so they have the quality and level to be here. These officials don’t referee in the Champions League, they’re not used to this type of game, they don’t have the pace for it. They clearly tilted the field."

The match referee Facundo Tello, his two assistants and video assistant referee for Portugal’s clash with Morocco were all from Argentina.

Fernandes claimed the referee didn’t give a ‘clear penalty’ after he was fouled by a Moroccan defender in the first half.

“In the first half there is a clear penalty on me, without a doubt any, because I am isolated and never in my life let myself fall, when I was alone with the goalkeeper and could shoot at the goal. As simple as that," he said.

Fernandes wasn’t alone in slamming the officials. His teammate Pepe complained that the eight minutes of added injury time after the second half wasn’t enough.

Advertisement

“It was unacceptable to have an Argentine referee refereeing the game, after yesterday, with Messi talking, an Argentine comes and whistles. In the second half, nothing was given, there were only eight minutes (of stoppage time). We worked very hard, eight minutes, nothing was played. In the second half, we just wanted to play. We are sad, we had the quality to win, unfortunately we didn’t manage to do it," Pepe said.

However, Portugal coach Fernando Santos didn’t blame the referee and instead said his players could have done more.

Advertisement

“I don’t think so, I think he could have called for a foul on one or two (more) occasions but generally speaking I don’t think so," said Santos. “I think we could have done more and we didn’t do so. I don’t think we should blame the referee, it doesn’t make sense."

Read all the Latest Sports News here