>DOR vs LEV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen: Borussia Dortmund return to action as they host third-ranked Bayer Leverkusen at the Signal Iduna Park on February 6. While Dortmund continues to fight in order to keep their hopes of winning the Bundesliga, Marco Rose’s side sits six points behind leaders Bayern Munich. Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are eight points behind Dortmund, however, given the inconsistent performances for Dortmund, Leverkusen can still keep their hopes up. In five fixtures played, Dortmund have won three and lost two, whereas Leverkusen have won two, drawn two and lost one. Both sides enter the fixture with wins in their previous clash, however, Leverkusen handed Ausburg a 5-1 thrashing, giving them the edge and much-needed boost in the upcoming clash. An action-packed encounter and fans here can check the DOR vs LEV Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>DOR vs LEV Telecast

The Bundesliga matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

>DOR vs LEV Live Streaming

The match between DOR vs LEV is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV.

>DOR vs LEV Match Details

The match between DOR vs LEV will be played on Saturday, December 6, at the Signal Iduna Park. The game will start at 1:00 AM (IST).

>DOR vs LEV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

>Captain: Marco Reus

>Vice-Captain: Erling Haaland

>DOR vs LEV Dream11 Team Prediction

>Goalkeeper: Lukas Hradecky

>Defenders: Raphael Guerreiro, Mats Hummels, Jonathan Tah, Jeremie Frimpong

>Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud, Robert Andrich

>Strikers: Erling Haaland, Marco Reus, Moussa Diaby

>Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen probable XI:

>Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting line-up: Gregor Kobel (GK), Raphael Guerreiro, Mats Hummels, Maneul Akanji, Marius Wolf, Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud, Julian Brandt, Donyell Malen, Erling Haaland, Marco Reus

>Bayer Leverkusen Predicted Starting line-up: Lukas Hradecky (GK), Mitchel Bakker, Piero Hincapie, Jonathan Tah, Jeremie Frimpong, Robert Andrich, Moussa Diaby, Amine Adli, Florian Wirtz, Karim Bellarabi, Patrick Schick

