>DOR vs SGF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Greuther Furth: Borussia Dortmund will take on Greuther Furth in a Bundesliga clash which is an opportunity for the Black and Yellow to reduce the lead between them and leaders Bayern Munich. Out of the UEFA Champions League, Dortmund have plenty of work cut out, despite striker Erling Haaland making an astonishing early recovery.

The Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther match will be begin at 1 am on Thursday, December 16. It will be played at Dortmund’s homeground, the Signal Iduna Park

Dortmund are six points behind Bayern Munich and the three points are a must for Marco Rose’s side who take on Greuther Furth, who are in the relegation zone, sitting 18th on the table with four points.

Furth have not had an easy ride in the Bundesliga this season. Out of the last five matches, Furth have won just one match. Furth lost 1-7 to Bayer Leverkusen, 3-6 to TGS Hoffenheim and 0-4 to Borussia Mondelgladbach. With Dortmund up next, Furth will need to produce a miracle in order to claim three points. A clash where three points are a must and fans here can check the DOR vs SGF Dream 11 and Live Streaming here.

>DOR vs SGF Telecast

The Bundesliga matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

>DOR vs SGF Live Streaming

The match between DOR vs SGF is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV.

>DOR vs SGF Match Details

The match between DOR vs SGF will be played on Thursday, December 16, at the Signal Iduna Park. The game will start at 1:00 am (IST).

>DOR vs SGF Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Marco Reus

Vice-Captain: Erling Haaland

>DOR vs SGF Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Gregor Kobel

Defenders: Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Sebastian Griesbeck, Nico Schulz

Midfielders: Axel Witsel, Jude Bellingham, Paul Seguin

Strikers: Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Erling Haaland

>Borussia Dortmund vs Greuther Furth probable XI:

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting line-up: Gregor Kobel; Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Nico Schulz; Mahmoud Dahoud, Axel Witsel, Jude Bellingham; Julian Brandt, Marco Reus; Erling Haaland

Greuther Furth Predicted Starting line-up: Sascha Burchert; Marco Meyerhofer, Sebastian Griesbeck, Maximilian Bauer, Jetro Willems; Paul Seguin, Max Christiansen, Timothy Tillman; Branimir Hrgota, Dickson Abiama, Havard Nielsen

