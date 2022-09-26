Dream Sports Foundation Partners with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools to Support India’s Budding Football Stars

Dream Sports Foundation (DSF), the philanthropic arm of Dream Sports, one of India’s leading sports technology companies, today announced the extension of its ‘Dare to Dream’ program in collaboration with the Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia.

The three-year program, will play a critical role in identifying, training and supporting 35 young talented football players to support the growth for football in India. To further strengthen this partnership, Bhaichung Bhutia will also join DSF as an Advisor to work toward their common goal of creating a meaningful impact in India’s sporting ecosystem.

Launched in association with the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools Residential Academy in Meghalaya, ‘Dare to Dream’ aims to ensure that promising young football talent in India is provided with high-quality training and adequate infrastructure to aid their journey in the sport and realize their true potential.

DSF is conducting trials along with the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and Indian Football Foundation where, close to 650 number of athletes across the North-East are expected to participate. The trials will continue across Siliguri, Shillong, Imphal, Bishnupur and Guwahati till September 30th. The final cohort of footballers will be announced on October 1st.

Speaking about ‘Dare to Dream’, former Indian football captain and advisor to DSF, Bhaichung Bhutia said, “Dream Sports Foundation continues to be an integral partner in our mission to provide equal opportunity to leverage the potential of our budding footballers. The expansion of the ‘Dare to Dream’ program and the increase in the number of participants is a testament to the country’s growing intrigue and potential in becoming a football nation."

Talking about the extended partnership, Bhavit Sheth, Chief Operating Officer & Co-Founder, Dream Sports, said, “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools, who share our vision to Make Sports Better. The programme supports budding athletes to date and we look forward to helping many more achieve their dream of representing India in International football."

As part of the program, Dream Sports Foundation will also be working towards holistic development of the athletes and provide quality lodging, nutrition, education, coaching, training, equipment, apart from opportunities to participate in National and International tournaments. The select 35 athletes who will be joining ‘Dare to Dream’ this year, will receive their academic education at the Army Rifles Public School while they complete their football training program.

