Durand Cup 2022: All You Need to Know about India's Oldest Football Tournament

The 131st edition of the historic Durand Cup begins on August 16. Asia’s oldest football tournament signifies the beginning of the football season in India. The tournament opener will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and the final will be held on September 18 at the same venue.

The competition’s future iteration will pit 20 teams (eleven ISL teams, five I-League teams, and four teams from the Indian Armed Forces) competing for the coveted title. All the teams have been divided into four groups, each comprising five teams.

ALSO READ | Durand Cup Brings Something ‘New’, Along with AFC Cup Slot in 131st Edition

Advertisement

This year’s edition will be held across three cities: Kolkata, Guwahati and Imphal. Group A and B matches will be held in Kolkata, while Group C and D matches will be conducted in Imphal and Guwahati.

History of the Tournament

Mortimer Durand, the former Foreign Secretary of British India, founded the Durand Cup in 1888. It was initially played only amongst the armed services but was later opened for professional football clubs as well.

The Durand Cup Football Tournament Society organizes the annual event in association with the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The winner receives three trophies: the Durand Cup, the President’s Cup, and the Shimla Trophy.

With 16 championships each, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are the most successful clubs in the Durand Cup. FC Goa are the defending champions and became the first Indian Super League (ISL) side to win it in 2021.

Advertisement

Duran Cup 2022 Groups

Group A:

FC Goa

Mohammedan Sporting

Bengaluru FC

Jamshedpur FC

Indian Air Force

Group B:

East Bengal

ATK Mohun Bagan,

Mumbai City FC

Rajasthan United FC

Indian Navy

Group C:

NEROCA FC

TRAU FC

Hyderabad FC Chennaiyin FC

Army Red

Group D:

Odisha FC

NorthEast United FC

Kerala Blasters

Sudeva Delhi FC

Army Green

Full Schedule

Advertisement

MATCH NO DAY GROUP TEAM 1 VS TEAM 2 TIME VENUE 1 TUESDAY A MOHAMMEDAN SC VS FC GOA 19:00 VYBK 2 WEDNESDAY A JAMSHEDPUR FC VS BENGALURU FC 14:30 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 3 WEDNESDAY D NORTH EAST UNITED FC VS ODISHA FC 17:30 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 4 THURSDAY B MUMBAI CITY FC VS INDIAN NAVY FT 15:00 VYBK 5 THURSDAY C NEROCA FC VS TRAU FC (TIDDIM ROAD ATHLETIC UNION FC) 18:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 6 FRIDAY A FC GOA VS INDIAN AIR FORCE FT 15:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 7 FRIDAY D SUDEVA DELHI FC VS KERALA BLASTERS FC 18:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 8 SATURDAY C CHENNAIYIN FC VS ARMY RED FT 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 9 SATURDAY B ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC VS RAJASTHAN UNITED FC 18:00 VYBK 10 SUNDAY D NORTH EAST UNITED FC VS ARMY GREEN FT 15:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 11 SUNDAY A MOHAMMEDAN SC VS JAMSHEDPUR FC 18:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 12 MONDAY C TRAU FC (TIDDIM ROAD ATHLETIC UNION FC) VS HYDERABAD FC 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 13 MONDAY B EAST BENGAL CLUB VS INDIAN NAVY FT 18:00 VYBK 14 TUESDAY D ODISHA FC VS KERALA BLASTERS FC 15:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 15 TUESDAY A BENGALURU FC VS INDIAN AIR FORCE FT 18:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 16 WEDNESDAY C ARMY RED FT VS NEROCA FC 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 17 WEDNESDAY B ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC VS MUMBAI CITY FC 18:00 VYBK 18 THURSDAY D ARMY GREEN FT VS SUDEVA DELHI FC 15:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 19 THURSDAY B EAST BENGAL CLUB VS RAJASTHAN UNITED FC 18:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 20 FRIDAY C HYDERABAD FC VS CHENNAIYIN FC 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 21 FRIDAY A JAMSHEDPUR FC VS FC GOA 18:00 VYBK 22 SATURDAY A MOHAMMEDAN SC VS INDIAN AIR FORCE FT 15:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 23 SATURDAY D NORTH EAST UNITED FC VS KERALA BLASTERS FC 18:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 24 SUNDAY C TRAU FC (TIDDIM ROAD ATHLETIC UNION FC) VS ARMY RED FT 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 25 SUNDAY B EAST BENGAL CLUB VS ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC 18:00 VYBK 26 MONDAY B MUMBAI CITY FC VS RAJASTHAN UNITED FC 15:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 27 MONDAY D ODISHA FC VS SUDEVA DELHI FC 18:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 28 TUESDAY C NEROCA FC VS HYDERABAD FC 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 29 TUESDAY A BENGALURU FC VS FC GOA 18:00 VYBK 30 WEDNESDAY D KERALA BLASTERS FC VS ARMY GREEN FT 15:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 31 WEDNESDAY B ATK MOHUN BAGAN FC VS INDIAN NAVY FT 18:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 32 THURSDAY C TRAU FC (TIDDIM ROAD ATHLETIC UNION FC) VS CHENNAIYIN FC 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 33 THURSDAY A JAMSHEDPUR FC VS INDIAN AIR FORCE FT 18:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 34 FRIDAY D NORTH EAST UNITED FC VS SUDEVA DELHI FC 18:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 35 FRIDAY A MOHAMMEDAN SC VS BENGALURU FC 18:00 VYBK 36 SATURDAY C ARMY RED FT VS HYDERABAD FC 15:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK 37 SATURDAY B EAST BENGAL CLUB VS MUMBAI CITY FC 18:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 38 SUNDAY D ARMY GREEN FT VS ODISHA FC 18:00 INDIRA GANDHI ATHLETIC STADIUM 39 MONDAY B RAJASTHAN UNITED FC VS INDIAN NAVY FT 15:00 KISHORE BHARATI KRIRANGAN 40 MONDAY C NEROCA FC VS CHENNAIYIN FC 18:00 KHUMAN LAMPAK

What dates will Duran Cup 2022 be played?

The Durand Cup 2022 will be played from August 16 to September 18.

Where will the Durand Cup 2022 be held?

The Durand Cup 2022 will be held in five designated venues across three cities:

Salt Lake Stadium, Naihati Stadium, Kishore Bharati Stadium (West Bengal)

Khuman Lampak Stadium (Imphal, Manipur)

Advertisement

Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (Guwahati, Assam)

Which TV channel will broadcast Durand Cup 2022?

All the Durand Cup 2022 matches will be telecast on the Sports18 network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Durand Cup 2022 matches?

The Durand cup 2022 matches will be available for live streaming on Voot Select and JioTV.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here