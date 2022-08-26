Durand Cup: Jamshedpur FC Beat Defending Champions FC Goa 1-0

The FC Goa-Jamshedpur FC clash in the Durand Cup seemed on paper an encounter of equals as both entered their development sides but the defending champions lost in the 131st edition.

Tapan Halder was the difference with his 84th-minute strike as the Men of Steel beat Gaurs 1-0 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday.

Jamshedpur though had a plethora of chances on the counter in the opening few minutes of the game but lack of composure, finishing intent and a good saves from the keeper meant that FC Goa rode out the onslaught.

In the 20th minute, Lalruatmawia tried his luck from the edge of the penalty box but his shot from the left wasn’t enough to get Jamshedpur the lead.

Around 10 minutes later, Nikhil Barla sent in a delicious ball in behind the defence from the right as Lalruatmawia slid in before the goalkeeper but again could not get the telling touch.

At the 40th minute mark, Jamshedpur’s Keisan Angelo Singh but his shot too just whistled past and not into the back of the net.

After the break, FC Goa came out of the block with renewed vigour as Muhammed Nemil led the attack from the front.

As FC Goa got on the front foot with swift passing and constantly changing position, the tackles came flying in from the Jamshedpur youngsters.

With the match rolling on and the clock ticking down, every attack fizzled out in the final third. In the 71st minute as Lalruatmawia was brought down in the penalty box as the referee pointed to the spot. Vinil Poojary stepped up but his effort was tame and was easily saved by Hrithik Tiwari in the FC Goa goal.

At the 75th mark, Phrangki Buam missed a one-on-one chance once being played in behind by Nemil but his shot was straight to the keeper as Mohit Singh Dhami made sure there was parity in the scoreline.

There was finally a chance converted in the 84th minute as Vinil Poojary and Phijam Vikash Singh combined well on the left flank with the latter sending in a curling ball that substitute Tapan Halder scraped past Hrithik Tiwari.

