Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC Beat Indian Air Force 2-0 to Book Quarters Spot

Mohammedan SC defeated Indian Air Force 2-0 at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday as Ousmane Ndiaye and Rahul Kumar Paswan scored for the Black Panthers to help them qualify for the knockouts.

Mohammedan started the game on the front foot with Marcus Joseph getting the ball and setting up Abhishek Ambekar on the overlap on the left. The left back’s cross though was found wanting with nothing coming from the free-kick as well.

From another corner in the 11th minute, Marcus got up high to meet Faslurahman’s ball but it ended up coming to nothing.

Four minutes later, Pritam Singh stole possession in mid-field to launch a lightning counter-attack. He played a one-two with Marcus but the return sent him wide on the right and his eventual shot was a tame effort for Subhajit Basu in goal for Indian Air Force.

After Marcus got released in behind the defence with a pin-point pass, the Tombing Guiziam dived to block the shot. The resulting corner came to nothing after it was played in deep for Nuriddin Davronov, who was forced to go back.

Another attack from the left as Abhash Thapa’s cross evaded Marcus as the move failed to materialise a goal.

With the clouds overhead threatening to break lose any moment, since the start of the match, Ousmane Ndiaye headed in a Faslu cross from a short corner in the 33rd minute. The fans in the stands who braved the rains showered their appreciation with applause as the French defender ran off to celebrate.

Faslu failed to double the lead in the 42nd minute after a good steal from Davronov but the forward missed a one-on-one chance and then his rebound off the keeper was wide before being called offside.

After the restart, the Indian Air Force side started on the front foot but Mohammedan managed to keep pace in defence. In the 57th minute though Mohd Aqib made an error in judgement in his own six-year box with a back pass turning out to be a tad bit too weak as substitute Rahul Kumar Paswan’s finish round the keeper only managed to disturb the side netting.

Marcus sent in SK Faiaz with a brilliant defence-splitting pass, who was brought down by the keeper in the 61st but the referee pointed for a goal-kick despite the roars of disapproval from the stands.

In the 65th minute, Marcus got the ball after being set free but decided to hold up play and lay it off for Paswan to run in and strike. His effort was closer to the skies than the goalpost.

As pressure mounted for the Air Force Team with the clocking ticking over 80, they started to play longer balls as Pritam Singh and Kean Lewis missed golden chances to double their lead.

In the 87th minute, Paswan finally took the numerous chances coming their way as he thumped in a cross from Marcus. He went on to run over to the corner flag to vent out his frustration.

Marcus had a try at goal from a free-kick after Davronov was brought down. His shot was agonisingly wide.

