'Durand Cup Should be Brought Back to Delhi': Former India Captain Bhaskar Ganguly

Former India captain Bhaskar Ganguly has emphasised that the prestigious Durand Cup football tournament should be brought back to Delhi as Dr. Ambedkar Stadium is the real home of the oldest tournament in Asia.

The 2021 edition of the competition was conducted in various venues in West Bengal, where it was moved in 2019. The 2022 edition of the tournament will be hosted in West Bengal, Assam and Manipur from August 16 to September 24.

Ganguly, however, said that there will be a positive impact on local football if the Durand Cup is played in Delhi.

Advertisement

“I have played so many matches in the DCM and Durand Cup. I think, Durand Cup should be brought back to Delhi as Dr. Ambedkar Stadium is the real home for the oldest tournament of India," he said after the final match between Indian Air Force (Palam) and Goans SC in the Football Delhi B Division League ended here on Friday.

‘Have Heard About Indian Football From Nicolas Anelka & Robert Pires’: Florentin Pogba Looking Forward to Playing For ATKMB

Indian Air Force (Palam) emerged as champions of the Football Delhi B-Division League 2021-22 after topping the league table with 21 points and a goal difference of 20 while M2M FC became the runners-up in the league. Both the team gained promotion to the FD A-Division and will participate in the 2022-23 season.

Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran, president, Football Delhi was elated by the league’s success and welcomed the contribution of the players, participating clubs, officials, and organising committee.

Advertisement

India Women Team Lose to Chile 1-3 in U-17 Football

Laishram Rahul of New Delhi Heroes FC was awarded the ‘Best Player’ of the league after showing exemplary performance throughout the league.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.