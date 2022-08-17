Durand Cup: Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna Combine to Help Bengaluru FC Beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1

Sunil Chhetri lead from the front with a goal and an assist as Bengaluru FC defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in a closely-fought Durand Cup encounter at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Roy Krishna scored too on his BFC debut as Rishi pulled one back for the ‘Men of Steel’.

It was a lively start as Danish Farooq got a golden chance to get Bengaluru FC the lead but was tackled at the right time.

ALSO READ|AIFF Ban: SC Defers Hearing of Case After Centre Says Discussion With FIFA on to Break Some Ice

At the 11th minute mark, Mohit Singh Dhami came to the rescue for Jamshedpur FC in goal as he made back-to-back saves to thwart Farooq and Udanta. Chhetri was the one to start the attack after a long ball from Alan Costa from the defence.

JFC managed to sneak in an attack in between their bouts of defending as a nice turn from Vinil Poojary to fool two players in the middle of the park but his pass in behind the defence could not reach his target.

It was Bengaluru though doing all the attacking.

With the pressure building, Prabir sent in a pinpoint corner as unmarked Chhetri calmly cushioned the ball past the diving keeper to give Bengaluru FC the lead in the 23rd minute.

Suresh got another chance to double his side’s lead as he received a pass from the left but he dragged his shot tamely wide.

In the 44th minute, Udanta sent in a dangerous ball across the goal but neither Chhetri nor Leon Augustine could slide in quick enough to put the ball in the back of the net.

After the break as most guessed that Bengaluru would relent from the constant pressure, on came Roy Krishna.

Chhetri almost doubled his tally and his side’s lead in the 50th minute but he could not react quick enough to Udanta’s cross as Krishna looked helplessly on.

In the 56th minute, Parag cleared an impending attack from JFC that almost fell to Krishna but his turn fooled the defender without even touching the ball. Chhetri took over and a cleaver back pass meant Krishna sidestepped the keeper to slot home for the second.

Jamshedpur managed to get one back as Hira Mondol was shown a red card for pulling on Hijam Lenin Singh’s shirt. From the resulting free kick, Phjiam Vikash Singh’s ball caused confusion in the Bengaluru defence as Rishi put the ball over the line.

In the closing minutes of the game, Bengaluru decided the scoreline was enough and fell back with 10 men.

In the last minute, Parag conceded a foul near the corner flag and got a yellow card but with the resulting freekick, Phijam’s ball fell to Rishi’s head and went wide.

With failing legs and tiring minds, Jamshedpur youngsters tried everything but Bengaluru held on for the win and much-needed three points.

